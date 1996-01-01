We're hiring
Apply for a customer service job on our customer care team.
This is more than a job in a call center. It's an opportunity to launch your career serving more than 2 million customers with water and power each day.
Applications are being accepted from Jan. 17 through Jan. 24.
Benefits
Working at SRP means you'll gain access to fantastic benefits not found anywhere else.
- Competitive pay of $20.03 per hour
- Annual bonus
- Medical, dental and vision coverage
- Tuition reimbursement
- 401(k) with matching
- Paid holidays
- Family events
- Employee Resource Groups
- Development, training and networking
- Inclusive, innovative culture
Our hiring process
We're currently seeking bilingual and English-speaking customer service representatives to join our Tempe-based and Queen Creek-based teams.
Ready to get started? Here's what to expect:
- Submit your application before Jan. 24, 2021.
- Complete the required online assessment.
- Upon passing the assessment, we'll schedule a phone interview for Feb. 2.
- The top candidates will be invited to a fast-track interview on Feb. 9.
- Selected individuals must pass a background check and drug screening.
- Offers will be sent by Feb. 28.
- Training begins March 21; new hires will be scheduled to attend orientation and pick up computer equipment on March 18.
If you have further questions about this process, please email staffing@srpnet.com or call (602) 236-4545.
Training
Selected customer service representatives will receive comprehensive training. Training is paid and lasts for six weeks (40 hours per week, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday). Evaluations will be conducted throughout training to measure progress and understanding. Once training is complete, you'll hit the floor running with continued help from experienced teammates. The best part? Training counts toward 16 college credits.
Career advancement
SRP offers hundreds of in-person and online courses to help spring your career forward.