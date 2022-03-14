Apply to be a rotational engineer

Gain experience and exposure in the field or office. Recently graduated engineers can chart their path in our Rotational Engineering Program. Accepted graduates work four six-month rotations with possible assignments on more than 40 teams.

Our Rotational Engineering Program will help further your technical skills and provide valuable work experience at a company that has been delivering water and power to the Phoenix metropolitan area for more than 100 years.

Program details

SRP enrolls approximately 12 recent engineering graduates in our rotation program, typically six in January and six in July. The ideal candidate for the program has completed a bachelor’s degree in engineering from an ABET-accredited program.

In addition to meeting the academic degree requirement, we are looking for candidates who exhibit good communication skills, an ability to work on a team or individually, and a passion for the engineering discipline.

Engineering majors currently under consideration include electrical, mechanical, civil and chemical. This position will provide engineering services to SRP in a technically sound, safe, timely and cost-effective manner to enable SRP to realize its goals and objectives for providing water- and energy-related services.

Planning your rotations

Upon hire, you will be assigned a company mentor. The mentor will provide you with guidance and advice to build your rotational career plan. Mentors are engineers, many who began their careers at SRP through the rotation program.

You will work for six-month rotations in your selected departments.

You can select from engineering assignments in 47 different departments within our water or energy businesses.

At the end of the two-year rotation, you will perform an evaluation with your mentor.

When you successfully complete the program, you can apply for open engineer positions or request placement within the company. SRP business needs and your interests determine placement.

Where you will be working

Applying

Read the job description before starting. Sign in if you already have an SRP Careers login or create an SRP applicant profile by clicking on the "Apply now" button in the upper right corner of the job description. After providing your contact information, you may upload a resume and cover letter and provide details about your education, work history and career details. When you've entered all the information you wish to provide to SRP, click Submit. SRP will contact you within two months of receiving your program application. If you are selected, you will need to complete an employment application and submit an unofficial transcript.

Benefits

Locations are primarily in Phoenix, Arizona. However, some assignments will require travel to facilities around Arizona outside the Phoenix area.

Rotational engineers are considered full-time non-contract staff and are eligible for benefits. Benefits include a choice of medical plan for employees and the option to purchase the same plan for dependents; tuition reimbursement for community college classes; eight paid holidays; and immediate participation in the 401(k) plan.

Belonging at SRP

Diversity and inclusion drive innovation and growth. SRP aspires to fully apply the power of diversity and inclusion to build a more equitable and sustainable future for our customers, our employees and the communities we serve.

Diverse talent brings unique perspectives and solutions, helping us better serve our customers. We are committed to equal employment opportunities regardless of race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy), gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, age, disability, genetic information, military status or any other protected status under applicable federal, state or local laws.

Feedback from former Rotational Engineers

"I highly recommend applying for the SRP Rotational Engineering Program. Not only because it sets a great foundation for your career and a great kickstart to the career of an engineer, but it also ensures a very rewarding future as an engineer." Vy K., University of Arizona alumnus - Mechanical Engineering

"I loved working at the power plants. That's a mechanical engineer's playground. You get to see and touch things that you learned about in school and real life." Mary F., University of Arizona alumnus - Mechanical Engineering.

"The Rotational Engineering Program is absolutely a phenomenal program. The engineers love it; they're a very tight-knit group, and they have some of the best jobs in our company." Robert E., Cal State University - Chico alumnus - Industrial Engineering

Career resources

Get additional information about working at SRP:

